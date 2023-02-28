A Thousand Blows: Malachi Kirby si unisce al cast della nuova serie tv di Steven Knight (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Malachi Kirby entra ufficialmente nel cast di A Thousand Blows, la nuova serie tv drammatica firmata da Steven Knight. Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) è ufficialmente entrato nel cast di A Thousand Blows, la nuova serie tv firmata da Steven Knight per Disney+. A riportare l'informazione in esclusiva è stato Deadline, anticipando qualcosa sul progetto. In base a quanto riportato dalla testata, Malachi Kirby vestirà i panni di Hezekiah Moscow, un giovane che si trasferisce a Londra insieme al suo migliore amico, dalla Giamaica, ritrovandosi coinvolto nel ventre ...Leggi su movieplayer
Boiling Point: iniziate le riprese della serie, svelato il castLEGGI - Steven Knight e Stephen Graham al lavoro sulla serie A Thousand Blows, prodotta per Disney+ Tra le new entry nella storia ci saranno i personaggi affidati a Stephen Odubola, Shaun Fagan, Joel ...
