A Thousand Blows | Malachi Kirby si unisce al cast della nuova serie tv di Steven Knight

(Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023)entra ufficialmente neldi A, latv drammatica firmata da(Small Axe) è ufficialmente entrato neldi A, latv firmata daper Disney+. A riportare l'informazione in esclusiva è stato Deadline, anticipando qualcosa sul progetto. In base a quanto riportato dalla testata,vestirà i panni di Hezekiah Moscow, un giovane che si trasferisce a Londra insieme al suo migliore amico, dalla Giamaica, ritrovandosi coinvolto nel ventre ...

Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) è ufficialmente entrato nel cast di A, la nuova serie tv firmata da Steven Knight per Disney+ . A riportare l'informazione in esclusiva è stato Deadline , anticipando qualcosa sul progetto. In base a quanto riportato dalla ...La star di Small Axe e Diavoli sarà il pugile giamaicano Hezekiah Moscow nella serie sulla boxe illegale dell'era ...LEGGI - Steven Knight e Stephen Graham al lavoro sulla serie A, prodotta per Disney+ Tra le new entry nella storia ci saranno i personaggi affidati a Stephen Odubola, Shaun Fagan, Joel ...

A Thousand Blows: Malachi Kirby protagonista della serie Disney+ di Steven Knight ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Malachi Kirby entra ufficialmente nel cast di A Thousand Blows, la nuova serie tv drammatica firmata da Steven Knight.EXCLUSIVE: Small Axe star Malachi Kirby has boarded Disney+’s A Thousand Blows, the Victorian boxing period drama penned by Steven Knight and starring Stephen Graham. Kirby, who also led the ...