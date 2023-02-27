WWE: Annunciato il rematch Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn al prossimo House Show (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La WWE sta cercando di tirare avanti quanto piú a lungo possibile la storyline tra Reigns e Zayn, annunciando il rematch per il prossimo Live Show che avverrá al Coca-Cola Coliseum di Toronto, il 4 marzo. Il Tribal Chief non appare in un House Show dal 24 settembre dello scorso anno, quando si è confrontato con AJ Styles a Vancouver. I piani iniziali riguardavano un Tag Team Match tra Reigns e Solo Sikoa contro Zayn e Kevin Owens, ma a pochi giorni dall’evento c’è stato un cambio di rotta. È chiaro che la WWE voglia cercare di investire quanto piú a lungo possibile su questa faida, considerando anche il fatto che l’incontro avverrá nuovamente in Canada, la patria dell’ex Honorary Uce. Ecco il tweet dell’annuncio: JUST ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La WWE sta cercando di tirare avanti quanto piú a lungo possibile la storyline tra, annunciando ilper ilLiveche avverrá al Coca-Cola Coliseum di Toronto, il 4 marzo. Il Tribal Chief non appare in undal 24 settembre dello scorso anno, quando si è confrontato con AJ Styles a Vancouver. I piani iniziali riguardavano un Tag Team Match trae Solo Sikoa controe Kevin Owens, ma a pochi giorni dall’evento c’è stato un cambio di rotta. È chiaro che la WWE voglia cercare di investire quanto piú a lungo possibile su questa faida, considerando anche il fatto che l’incontro avverrá nuovamente in Canada, la patria dell’ex Honorary Uce. Ecco il tweet dell’annuncio: JUST ...

