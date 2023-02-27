Disinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineUltime Blog

The Shield in streaming su Prime Video | perché è imperdibile

The Shield
The Shield in streaming su Prime Video: perché è imperdibile (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La serialità televisiva ha vissuto una vera e propria epoca dell’oro tra gli anni ’90 e la prima decade del 2000. Si tratta propriamente di un periodo che fa da spartiacque per la concezione della serialità televisiva. Al di là della pioniera “Twin Peaks” di Lynch (che anticipò quelli che sarebbero stati alcuni degli elementi della nuova serialità), la svolta si manifestò con uno dei più grandi capolavori targati HBO: I Soprano. Un cambio di paradigma radicale, legato alla messa in scena di un mondo criminale visto dal punto di vista del male, del negativo, e che tuttavia non risulta stereotipato, tutt’altro. Dall’intuizione dei creatori dei Soprano nascono e si sviluppano delle nuove serie TV che assottigliano la linea di demarcazione tra bene e male e ci rendono liberi di poter scegliere da che parte stare. Non solo: apprezzare l’umanità e le contraddizioni intrinseche nei ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
