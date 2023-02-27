MWC 2023 - ZTE presenta prodotti di Innovazione DigitaleMWC 2023 - le novità di TP-LinkLa moda incontra Diablo in collaborazione con Han KjøbenhavenXiaomi 13 Series arriva in collaborazione con LeicaDisinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiUltime Blog

Tata Communications and Oasis Smart SIM empowers SanCloud with scalable and secure CloudSIM™

Tata Communications and Oasis Smart SIM empowers SanCloud with scalable and secure CloudSIM™ (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) An innovative eSIM solution, CloudSIM™ delivers security, simplicity and scalability to its customers in manufacturing, supply chain, and automotive sectors  MUMBAI, INDIA and PARIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler and Oasis Smart SIM, a subsidiary of Tata Communications International Pte., Ltd., today announce SanCloud will be powered by CloudSIM™, a unique cloud-based embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM). CloudSIM™ will enable SanCloud devices with remote controlling and monitoring capabilities for operational performance of industrial equipment and plants across manufacturing, supply chain, and automotive sectors. It will ...
