Swansea-Rotherham (lunedì 27 febbraio 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) Lo Swansea ha estratto solo tre punti nelle ultime cinque partite di campionato, frutto della vittoria per 2-1 contro il modesto Blackpool il 15 febbraio scorso. Visto il momento negativo degli Swans, sembra piuttosto aperto questo confronto con un Rotherham che a quanto pare nel 2023 ha cambiato passo facendo nove punti nelle sette gare InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... infobetting : Swansea-Rotherham (lunedì 27 febbraio 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici -
Risultati calcio live, lunedì 27 febbraio 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 GIAMAICA PREMIER LEAGUE Harbour View - Dunbeholden 23:00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Swansea - Rotherham 21:00 IRAN PRO LEAGUE GOLFO PERSICO Zob Ahan - Mes Kerman 1 - 0 (Finale) Gol Gohar - Peykan 2 -...
Le partite di oggi, lunedì 27 febbraio 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 EGITTO PREMIER LEAGUE Ghazl El Mahallah - Aswan SC 14:00 El Gaish - Al Ittihad 18:00 GIAMAICA PREMIER LEAGUE Harbour View - Dunbeholden 23:00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Swansea - Rotherham 21:00 ...
Swansea-Rotherham (lunedì 27 febbraio 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Pronostico Swansea-Rotherham 27 Febbraio: 34ª Giornata di ... Bottadiculo
Swansea City vs Rotherham United, Championship: quote scommesse, canale TV, live streaming, h2h e orario d’inizio Giocatore Perfetto
Risultati calcio live, lunedì 27 febbraio 2023: Serie A e Liga in evidenza Calciomagazine
Giuseppe Langella: "Lascio la Juve Stabia!" numero-diez.com
EFL: Swansea City v Rotherham United - score & updatesFollow live text and radio commentary as Swansea City host Rotherham United in the EFL Championship.
Team news | Swansea City v Rotherham UnitedJoe Allen makes his 450th appearance in the top four divisions of English football in a Swansea City side showing one change for the visit of Rotherham United.
Swansea RotherhamSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Swansea Rotherham