ROH | Tapings completi di ROH TV 26 2 23 – SPOILER

ROH Tapings
ROH: Tapings completi di ROH TV (26/2/23) – SPOILER (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La ROH, nella giornata di ieri, ha tenuto un’altra sessione di Tapings televisivi per ROH TV, registrando diversi match che si terranno nei prossimi mesi su Honor Club. Ecco la lista, ovviamente SPOILER, dei risultati. Si ringrazia Fightful per la copertura totale dei Tapings. Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli batte Willie Mack Dante Martin sconfigge Mike Bennett. The Kingdom attacca Dante Martin dopo l’incontro ma Darius Martin arriva per pareggiare i conti. Blake Christian & Gran Metalik battono The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) Eddie Kingston piega la resistenza di Jeeves Kay. Il ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli ha seguito il match da bordo ring. Proving Ground Match: Athena batte Hyan Silas Young sconfigge Marcus Kross. Young ha tenuto un promo post-match, fino all’arrivo di ...
