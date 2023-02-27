RISULTATI: NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023” 26.02.2023 (Day 4) (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) I RISULTATI della terza giornata del Tour congiunto CMLL/NJPW andata in scena questa settimana: NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023 – Day 4Domenica 26 Febbraio – Chiba (Japan) Tag Team MatchEl Hijo del Villano III & SHO battono Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask (6:40) Relevos Increibles Six Man Tag Team MatchEl Barbaro Cavernario, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi battono Master Wato, Okumura & YOH (8:09) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) battono Capitan Suicida & Kosei Fujita (5:55) Six Man Tag Team MatchDOUKI, Hechicero & Templario battono El Desperado, Mistico & Soberano Jr. (15:50) Interfaction Tag Team Tournament ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 – ReviewPrimo show dell'anno della NJPW negli Stati Uniti che, dopo aver terminato (o sospeso) la programmazione di STRONG, ritorna con un evento con una card degna di quelli che tengono in Giappone.
Bayley era tra il pubblico ad NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023Bayley è stata avvistata tra il pubblico di Battle in the Valley, l'ultimo evento della New Japan Pro-Wrestling svolto negli Stati Uniti.
