RISULTATI | NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023” 26 02 2023 Day 4

(Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) Idella terza giornata del Tour congiuntoandata in scena questa settimana:– Day 4Domenica 26 Febbraio – Chiba (Japan) Tag Team MatchEl Hijo del Villano III & SHO battono Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask (6:40) Relevos Increibles Six Man Tag Team MatchEl Barbaro Cavernario, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi battono Master Wato, Okumura & YOH (8:09) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) battono Capitan Suicida & Kosei Fujita (5:55) Six Man Tag Team MatchDOUKI, Hechicero & Templario battono El Desperado, Mistico & Soberano Jr. (15:50) Interfaction Tag Team Tournament ...

Primo show dell’anno della NJPW negli Stati Uniti che, dopo aver terminato (o sospeso) la programmazione di STRONG, ritorna con un evento con una card degna di quelli che tengono in Giappone. Spero ch ...Bayley è stata avvistata tra il pubblico di Battle in the Valley, l'ultimo evento della New Japan Pro-Wrestling svolto negli Stati Uniti.