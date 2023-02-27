Disinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineUltime Blog

RISULTATI | NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023” 26 02 2023 Day 4

RISULTATI NJPW
RISULTATI: NJPW “Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023” 26.02.2023 (Day 4) (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) I RISULTATI della terza giornata del Tour congiunto CMLL/NJPW andata in scena questa settimana: NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023 – Day 4Domenica 26 Febbraio – Chiba (Japan) Tag Team MatchEl Hijo del Villano III & SHO battono Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask (6:40) Relevos Increibles Six Man Tag Team MatchEl Barbaro Cavernario, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi battono Master Wato, Okumura & YOH (8:09) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) battono Capitan Suicida & Kosei Fujita (5:55) Six Man Tag Team MatchDOUKI, Hechicero & Templario battono El Desperado, Mistico & Soberano Jr. (15:50) Interfaction Tag Team Tournament ...
