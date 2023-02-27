OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series of Smart Living Innovations at MWC 2023 (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) (Adnkronos) - •OPPO Find N2 Flip, which sets a new benchmark for Flip phones, shines at MWC 2023, highlighting OPPO's commitment to boosting the Foldable Smartphone market. •UEFA Champions League Ambassadors Michael Owen and Luis Carcia become the first global users of OPPO Find N2 Flip. •OPPO Showcases its first Wi-Fi router, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, and other technical breakthroughs in the fields of chips, health, AR, etc., exploring more possibilities for future Smart lifestyles. •OPPO is actively meeting sustainable development goals in accordance with its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OPPO to nnveil New Technologies and Innovations at MWC 2023OPPO recently announced that it is participating in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.
