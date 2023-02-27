MMA, UFC 285 Jones Gane, la card completa e dove vederlo in tv (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) Settimana storica per le MMA: questo sabato a Las Vegas infatti c’è l’attesissimo ritorno di uno dei personaggi più controversi e forti delle arti marziali miste di sempre a UFC 285. È dal 2020, quando sconfisse Domick Reyes, che Jon Jones non combatte in un evento ufficiale di MMA. Dopo quel match tanti episodi controversi ... TAG24. Leggi su tag24
IMMAF Announces 2023 Youth MMA World Championships In Abu DhabiThe 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships gathered nearly 500 athletes from 42 nations, last ... Jack Grundy (England), son of UFC veteran Mike Grundy, had an impressive run in the group stages at ...
Iker Casillas si unisce al team di brand ambassador globali di XTB... campione UFC in diverse categorie di peso, imprenditore e icona mondiale del business e dello sport, Joanna Jdrzejczyk, atleta di MMA polacca ed ex campionessa UFC e Jirí Procházka, atleta di MMA ...
Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watchThe UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world. It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month ...
UFC 2023 schedule: Every major fight happening this yearEvery major fight happening this year - Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has announced for 2023 ...
