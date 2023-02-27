Xiaomi 13 Series arriva in collaborazione con LeicaDisinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioUltime Blog

Meet&Play | nasce una Casa del Gaming a Milano

Meet&ampPlay nasce
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a funweek©

zazoom
Commenta
Meet&Play: nasce una Casa del Gaming a Milano (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) nasce a Milano una vera e proprio Casa del Gaming. Il merito è di Ostello Bello e We Are Muesli, studio di game design ed esperto del settore videoludico, che hanno unito le forze per dar vita a Meet&Play, un luogo aperto a giovani game designer e appassionati: qui ci si può incontrare per giocare, divertirsi, bere qualcosa e confrontarsi facendo conoscere il proprio gioco. L’appuntamento è per il 7 e 21 marzo e il 4 aprile: un ciclo di tre appuntamenti pomeridiani gratuiti – dalle ore 15.00 alle ore 18.00 – ospitati dall’Ostello Bello Duomo (via Medici, 4) e creati insieme a We Are Muesli in collaborazione con SAE Institute, accademia di formazione nelle arti creative (musica, Gaming, video) con sede a Milano e 29 Campus in Europa. Come è nato e come funziona ...
Leggi su funweek

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... italiamac : Meet&Play: tre incontri a Milano per testare e divertirsi con (video)giochi progettati da giovanissimi - ItalyTravel : Meet the Spice Man in Rome's Campo de Fiori for arrabbiata and puttanesca!! click video - unisiena : RT @LaRicercaOnline: Mercoledì prossimo h. 17,30 un altro incontro molto interessante: “Le donne e le loro chiome” di Gabriella Piccinni. P… - nunantilex : RT @enricofromitaly: ???? Mosca: Secondo i media ufficiali i ministri degli Esteri di Russia, Turchia, Siria e Iran hanno in programma un inc… - auto_meet : RT @charts_k: RM on Instagram ??Villa Panza -

ILO. New measures needed to improve working conditions in arts and entertainment sector

 These will be vital if the sector is to meet the challenges and opportunities created by issues such as globalization, technology and the recovery from COVID - 19, concluded delegates at an ...

Red Hat and Samsung Collaborate on New 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Solution

... vice president, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat "As all industries continue to navigate 5G transformation, we've learned that no single vendor can meet the demand for RAN ...

Su Google Meet arrivano gli sfondi virtuali a 360 gradi  WIRED Italia

Google Meet, l'ufficio diventa spiaggia con gli sfondi a 360°  macitynet.it

Google Meet introduce gli sfondi a 360 gradi per le videochiamate  Everyeye Tech

HEROES - HEalth woRkfOrce to meet health challEngeS - AGENAS  Agenas

Meet Efrem Krugher - Dark Desires  Mangialibri

Brexit: Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen to meet for Northern Ireland Protocol talks

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet today in a bid to finalise a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol. A joint statement from the European Commission and Downing ...

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats. Bearded ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Meet&Play nasce
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Meet& Play nasce Meet&Play nasce Casa Gaming Milano