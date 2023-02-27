Masdar Inaugurates 200MW Baynouna Solar Park, the Largest of Its Kind in Jordan (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) - ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Baynouna Solar Energy Company (BSCE), a joint venture between the UAE's world-leading renewable energy company, Masdar, and Finnish investment and asset management group Taaleri, has announced the formal inauguration of the 200-megawatt (MW) Baynouna Solar Park – the Largest clean energy project in Jordan. The inauguration was held in the presence of His Excellency Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, and was attended by HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar; HE Dr Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources; and HE Sheikh ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
