Kirsty Bryant, la prima in Australia a ricevere un trapianto di utero (donato dalla madre) (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La medicina sta compiendo ormai da tempo progressi che fino a qualche tempo fa che sembravano impensabili, anche nei trapianti, come dimostrato da quanto accaduto in Australia, dove una paziente è stata sottoposta a un intervento a cui teneva in modo particolare: il trapianto di utero. A differenza delle altre operazioni simili, questa non serve per salvare la vita a qualcuno, ma a permettere di dare la vita. Il primato per il Paese spetta a Kirsty Bryant, che è riuscita a realizzare un sogno che aveva da tempo grazie alla mamma, che le ha fatto da donatrice. La 30enne aveva fatto domanda per potersi sottoporre a questa procedura dopo avere perso l’organo in seguito a un’isterectomia che si era necessaria per salvarle la vita. La procedura di emergenza era stata eseguita in seguito a ...
Leaked report finds mothers, babies could be at risk at 'inadequately resourced' hospital

A Coffs Harbour woman has become the first person in Australia to receive a uterus transplant. 30-year-old Kirsty Bryant underwent the landmark surgery in January after a uterus donation from her very ...

Coffs Harbour mum Kirsty Bryant becomes first Australian to undergo uterus transplant

Kirsty Bryant could potentially give birth to a baby from the same womb in which she was formed after receiving a uterus transplant from her 53-year-old mother.
