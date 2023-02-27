(Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La medicina sta compiendo ormai da tempo progressi che fino a qualche tempo fa che sembravano impensabili, anche nei trapianti, come dimostrato da quanto accaduto in, dove una paziente è stata sottoposta a un intervento a cui teneva in modo particolare: ildi. A differenza delle altre operazioni simili, questa non serve per salvare la vita a qualcuno, ma a permettere di dare la vita. Ilto per il Paese spetta a, che è riuscita a realizzare un sogno che aveva da tempo grazie alla mamma, che le ha fatto da donatrice. La 30enne aveva fatto domanda per potersi sottoporre a questa procedura dopo avere perso l’organo in seguito a un’isterectomia che si era necessaria per salvarle la vita. La procedura di emergenza era stata eseguita in seguito a ...

Kirsty Bryant, la prima in Australia a ricevere un trapianto di utero (donato dalla madre) News – Roba da Donne

A Coffs Harbour woman has become the first person in Australia to receive a uterus transplant. 30-year-old Kirsty Bryant underwent the landmark surgery in January after a uterus donation from her very ...Kirsty Bryant could potentially give birth to a baby from the same womb in which she was formed after receiving a uterus transplant from her 53-year-old mother.