Kirsty Bryant, la prima in Australia a ricevere un trapianto di utero (donato dalla madre) (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) La medicina sta compiendo ormai da tempo progressi che fino a qualche tempo fa che sembravano impensabili, anche nei trapianti, come dimostrato da quanto accaduto in Australia, dove una paziente è stata sottoposta a un intervento a cui teneva in modo particolare: il trapianto di utero. A differenza delle altre operazioni simili, questa non serve per salvare la vita a qualcuno, ma a permettere di dare la vita. Il primato per il Paese spetta a Kirsty Bryant, che è riuscita a realizzare un sogno che aveva da tempo grazie alla mamma, che le ha fatto da donatrice. La 30enne aveva fatto domanda per potersi sottoporre a questa procedura dopo avere perso l’organo in seguito a un’isterectomia che si era necessaria per salvarle la vita. La procedura di emergenza era stata eseguita in seguito a ...Leggi su news.robadadonne
Kirsty Bryant, la prima in Australia a ricevere un trapianto di utero (donato dalla madre)
Leaked report finds mothers, babies could be at risk at 'inadequately resourced' hospitalA Coffs Harbour woman has become the first person in Australia to receive a uterus transplant. 30-year-old Kirsty Bryant underwent the landmark surgery in January after a uterus donation from her very ...
Coffs Harbour mum Kirsty Bryant becomes first Australian to undergo uterus transplantKirsty Bryant could potentially give birth to a baby from the same womb in which she was formed after receiving a uterus transplant from her 53-year-old mother.
