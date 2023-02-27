Xiaomi 13 Series arriva in collaborazione con LeicaDisinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioUltime Blog

INVENTEC COLLABORATES WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER SMART FACTORY SOLUTIONS ON MICROSOFT AZURE PRIVATE 5G CORE (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) TAIPEI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

INVENTEC, a global leading innovator in cloud computing, wireless communication, intelligent devices, and IoT, announced today its newest industry-leading 5G connectivity SOLUTIONS built upon MICROSOFT AZURE PRIVATE 5G CORE and Intel's 5G-optimized CPUs for PRIVATE 5G networks. INVENTEC's SOLUTIONS are now available at the AZURE Marketplace: 5G PRIVATE Network Solution and 5G Enabled Digital Twins. WITH AZURE PRIVATE 5G CORE, organizations can rapidly deploy and manage PRIVATE 5G networks at the enterprise edge. INVENTEC first deployed an ...
