INVENTEC COLLABORATES WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER SMART FACTORY SOLUTIONS ON MICROSOFT AZURE PRIVATE 5G CORE
INVENTEC, a global leading innovator in cloud computing, wireless communication, intelligent devices, and IoT, announced today its newest industry-leading 5G connectivity SOLUTIONS built upon MICROSOFT AZURE PRIVATE 5G CORE and Intel's 5G-optimized CPUs for PRIVATE 5G networks. INVENTEC's SOLUTIONS are now available at the AZURE Marketplace: 5G PRIVATE Network Solution and 5G Enabled Digital Twins. WITH AZURE PRIVATE 5G CORE, organizations can rapidly deploy and manage PRIVATE 5G networks at the enterprise edge. INVENTEC first deployed an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
