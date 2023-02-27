Hanyun Platform from XCMG Machinery Obtains CMMI Level 5 Certification (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) - XUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hanyun Platform from XCMG (SHE:000425; the "XCMG") has recently passed a significant evaluation of international authoritative institutions, and successfully obtained a certificate of Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 5 ("CMMI5"). The CMMI is jointly developed by the United States Department of Defense, Carnegie Mellon University and the National Defense Industry Association. As one of the most prestigious Certifications in the global software industry, a CMMI Certification is an important indicator to measure the engineering development ability of software enterprises. The CMMI international Certification ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
