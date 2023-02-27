Xiaomi 13 Series arriva in collaborazione con LeicaDisinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioUltime Blog

EUROPEAN WELLNESS GROUP & EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF PREVENTIVE | REGENERATIVE & ANTI-AGING MEDICINE LAUNCHES A HANDBOOK OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE FOR PHYSICIANS

EUROPEAN WELLNESS GROUP & EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF PREVENTIVE, REGENERATIVE & ANTI-AGING MEDICINE LAUNCHES A HANDBOOK OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE FOR PHYSICIANS (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) EDENKOBEN, Germany, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

EWA, a member of EW GROUP with cooperation of ESAAM has reached an important milestone by launching a HANDBOOK of ANTI-AGING MEDICINE, based on research, education and knowledge sharing of medical specialists worldwide in diverse disciplines of MEDICINE, which provides a basic explanation of ageing, ANTI-AGING MEDICINE, its standards, and technology. Through this collaboration of authorship from over 40 top-tier medical and scientific experts, this book could be used as a tool for medical practitioners and ageing people in planning the challenges faced in caring the ...
