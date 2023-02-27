Il VIDEO della tremenda caduta di Enrique Llopis nei 60 ostacoli agli ...GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOUltime Blog

East Market Shop | torna Swap Weekend | tre giorni dedicati allo scambio di abbigliamento vintage

East Market

East Market Shop, torna Swap Weekend: tre giorni dedicati allo scambio di abbigliamento vintage (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) Swap Weekend, torna l’iniziativa di East Market Shop dedicata esclusivamente allo scambio di abbigliamento vintage, dal 3 al 5 marzo in porta Venezia. Swap Weekend è il primo evento milanese gratuito rivolto a tutti quelli che vogliono scambiare unicamente capi vintage in buone condizioni. Per partecipare basta presentare capi uomo o donna dagli Anni ’20 ai primi ‘00, i pezzi però devono essere in buone condizioni (no strappi, buchi o macchie), lavati e stirati. A quel punto lo staff di East Market valuterà l’effettivo valore dei prodotti, proponendo in cambio uno o più pezzi di uguale valore. Sono ammessi solo capi ...
