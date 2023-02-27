VALORANT - nuovi aspetti alla popolare skinline OniDC Justice League nuovo trailer SHATTERED HEAVEN: nuovo trailerThe Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è in uscita il 7 marzoDevolo WiFi 6 Ripetitore 3000 RecensioneMWC 2023 - ZTE presenta prodotti di Innovazione DigitaleMWC 2023 - le novità di TP-LinkLa moda incontra Diablo in collaborazione con Han KjøbenhavenXiaomi 13 Series arriva in collaborazione con LeicaDisinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoUltime Blog

CGTN: "The Art Beat" - A Cultural Perspective on the China Story (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The six-part feature series "The Art Beat", which premiered on CGTN television and various social media platforms on January 22, features six of China's leading contemporary artists – five painters and one symphony conductor. Produced in multiple languages, it describes how their art, by capturing the spirit of the times, tells China's Story from a Cultural Perspective.  Through their stories, and by examining the influences and innovation manifested in their work, the series explores how they reflect and impact the times they are living in. These artists, while garnering inspiration and strength from traditional Chinese painting and music, are constantly preoccupied with the future of their art in today's fast-changing ...
