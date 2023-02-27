Bright Pattern To Exhibit and Speak At Europe's Largest Contact Center Event (Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023) Bright Pattern to deliver presentations on omnichannel and what's next at CCW Berlin on 28 February to 2 March. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bright Pattern will be heading to CCW Berlin, which is recognized as Europe's biggest trade show for the world of CX, from 28 February to 2 March. Bright Pattern is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced cloud-based omnichannel CX solutions and will be delivering two engaging Speaking sessions with two of the most intelligent and dynamic industry experts leading the presentations. CCW Berlin is the predominant Contact Center Event in the DACH region. Bright Pattern is rapidly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
