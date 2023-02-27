Bright Pattern To Exhibit and Speak At Europe' s Largest Contact Center Event

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 27 febbraio 2023)to deliver presentations on omnichannel and what's next at CCW Berlin on 28 February to 2 March. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/will be heading to CCW Berlin, which is recognized as's biggest trade show for the world of CX, from 28 February to 2 March.is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced cloud-based omnichannel CX solutions and will be delivering two engaginging sessions with two of the most intelligent and dynamic industry experts leading the presentations. CCW Berlin is the predominantin the DACH region.is rapidly ...