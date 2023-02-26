(Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) Da diverse settimaneè coinvolto in un’accesa rivalità conper lo United States Championship. I due si sono affrontati da allora e non sembra che nessuno dei due abbia intenzione di smettere. Recentementeha affrontato il campione degli Stati Uniti in uno dal vivo. La WWE ha tenuto di recente una Champaign, IL.l’ha affrontato nuovamente la sua nemesi di lunga dataper il titolo degli Stati Uniti. Tuttavia, un episodio dell’incontro ha attirato l’attenzione di tutti. È circolata online una clip dell’incontro in cuiaffronta ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : Freddie Prinze Jr: 'Logan vs Seth è un match che spacca' - misterj1995 : @WWE @WWERollins @LoganPaul @_Theory1 Se Logan non aiutava theory a quest'ora Seth aveva la cintura. Non vedo l'ora… - misterj1995 : @WWE @LoganPaul @WWERollins E io non vedo l'ora di vederlo. Seth freaking Rollins che gli fa il culo ?????????? - misterj1995 : @WWE Seth freaking Rollins fa il culo a tutti - misterj1995 : Magari sto sognando perché voglio che Seth freaking Rollins abbia quelle cinture, cavolo più di tutti merita quelle cinture. #WWE -

Visual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Scarlett Scott Hall......Rousey Rowdy Roddy Piper Roxanne Perez R - Truth Sami Zayn Santos Escobar Scarlett Scott Hall...'01 The Prototype Randy Orton '02 Leviathan BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK Bad Bunny Vi ricordiamo che...

WWE: Seth Rollins chiede ad alcuni fan di attaccare Austin Theory durante un Live Event Zona Wrestling

WWE - Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch sono Joker e Batman nello spot ... RedCapes.it

WWE: Grande match in programma con protagonista Seth Rollins Spazio Wrestling

Road to WrestleMania SuperShow Risultati 25-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins ufficiale per WrestleMania 39 The Shield Of Wrestling

L'attore americano Freddie Prinze Jr. non ha mai fatto mistero di essere un grande fan di Wrestling. Questa sua passione lo portò tra le grazie di Vince McMahon che, nel lontano 2008, lo volle nell'eq ...That was one of the worst curb stomps I've ever seen," Prinze Jr. said about Paul's curbstomp to Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber due to his foot barely connecting. He added, " [Paul's] a better ...