Disinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineUltime Blog

WWE | Seth Rollins chiede a dei fan di attaccare Austin Theory durante un Live Event

WWE Seth
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Seth Rollins chiede a dei fan di attaccare Austin Theory durante un Live Event (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) Da diverse settimane Seth Rollins è coinvolto in un’accesa rivalità con Austin Theory per lo United States Championship. I due si sono affrontati da allora e non sembra che nessuno dei due abbia intenzione di smettere. Recentemente Rollins ha affrontato il campione degli Stati Uniti in un Evento dal vivo. La WWE ha tenuto di recente un Live Event a Champaign, IL. durante l’Evento Live, Rollins ha affrontato nuovamente la sua nemesi di lunga data Austin Theory per il titolo degli Stati Uniti. Tuttavia, un episodio dell’incontro ha attirato l’attenzione di tutti. È circolata online una clip dell’incontro in cui Rollins affronta ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : Freddie Prinze Jr: 'Logan vs Seth è un match che spacca' - misterj1995 : @WWE @WWERollins @LoganPaul @_Theory1 Se Logan non aiutava theory a quest'ora Seth aveva la cintura. Non vedo l'ora… - misterj1995 : @WWE @LoganPaul @WWERollins E io non vedo l'ora di vederlo. Seth freaking Rollins che gli fa il culo ?????????? - misterj1995 : @WWE Seth freaking Rollins fa il culo a tutti - misterj1995 : Magari sto sognando perché voglio che Seth freaking Rollins abbia quelle cinture, cavolo più di tutti merita quelle cinture. #WWE -

WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presenti

Visual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Scarlett Scott Hall Seth ...

WWE 2k23: svelato il roster completo

...Rousey Rowdy Roddy Piper Roxanne Perez R - Truth Sami Zayn Santos Escobar Scarlett Scott Hall Seth ...'01 The Prototype Randy Orton '02 Leviathan BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK Bad Bunny Vi ricordiamo che WWE ...

WWE - Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch sono Joker e Batman nello spot ...  RedCapes.it

WWE: Seth Rollins eguaglia un pesante record in negativo nell’ultimo Elimination Chamber Match  Zona Wrestling

Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins confermato per WrestleMania 39  The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE: Grande match in programma con protagonista Seth Rollins  Spazio Wrestling

Road to WrestleMania SuperShow Risultati 25-02-2023 - WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Freddie Prinze Jr: “Logan vs Seth è un match che spacca”

L'attore americano Freddie Prinze Jr. non ha mai fatto mistero di essere un grande fan di Wrestling. Questa sua passione lo portò tra le grazie di Vince McMahon che, nel lontano 2008, lo volle nell'eq ...

Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Logan Paul Vs. Seth Rollins Will 'Tear The House Down'

That was one of the worst curb stomps I've ever seen," Prinze Jr. said about Paul's curbstomp to Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber due to his foot barely connecting. He added, " [Paul's] a better ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Seth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Seth Seth Rollins chiede attaccare Austin