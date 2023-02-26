Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnUltime Blog

WWE | Drew McIntyre sfida ufficialmente GUNTHER per l’IC Championship a Wrestlemania!

WWE Drew
WWE: Drew McIntyre sfida ufficialmente GUNTHER per l’IC Championship a Wrestlemania! (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) Drew McIntyre vuole GUNTHER. Lo scozzese vuota il sacco e sfida pubblicamente il Ring General per l’Intercontinental Championship a Wrestlemania 39. Durante l’ultimo episodio di Smackdown Lowdown, una sorta di post-show per lo stesso Smackdown, l’ex ICW ha chiesto un incontro contro l’austriaco senza troppi fronzoli e staremo a vedere se i piani della WWE saranno proprio questi o se, ad esempio, l’incontro possa davvero diventare un Triple Threat Match, con l’aggiunta di Sheamus, come vociferato nelle ultime settimane.
