Tottenham-Chelsea | le formazioni ufficiali | fuori Son

Tottenham Chelsea
Tottenham-Chelsea, le formazioni ufficiali: fuori Son (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) Riportiamo di seguito le formazioni ufficiali della sfida tra Tottenham e Chelsea, valida per la giornata 25 di Premier League. I padroni di casa devono invertire la tendenza contro i Blues tra le mura amiche: nelle ultime tre sfide nel nuovo stadio hanno sempre perso incassando sei gol e senza riuscire a segnarne. A favore degli Spurs ci sono le difficoltà in trasferta del Chelsea, che lontano da casa non vince da nove partite fra tutte le competizioni. Attualmente il Tottenham è quarto in classifica con un punto di vantaggio sul Newcastle e a sette lunghezze dal Manchester United che occupa il terzo posto. Inoltre, i londinesi hanno il terzo miglior attacco del campionato con 44 gol segnati dietro soltanto ad Arsenal e Manchester City. Il Chelsea è imbattuto nelle ...
