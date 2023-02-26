Superman | James Gunn chiede ai fan di condividere il loro fumetto preferito

(Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) In attesa di conoscere maggiori dettagli su: Legacy,ha chiesto ai fan disui social ildell'uomo d'acciaio.: Legacy darà ufficialmente inizio al nuovo corso del DC Universe supervisionato dae Peter Safran. Il film mostrerà una versione più giovanile dell'uomo d'acciaio ma, come ribadito più volte, non sarà l'ennesima storia di origini. Nel frattempoha chiesto ai fan su Twitter dilestorie preferite di. C'è chi ha citato "Whatever happened to the man of tomorrow" di Alan Moore e Curt Swan, chi invece ha menzionato "Red ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... NerdPool_IT : James Gunn dei DC Studios chiede ai fan di condividere le loro storie preferite di #Superman -… - GianlucaOdinson : Superman: Legacy, James Gunn fu assunto per scrivere il reboot del film 6 mesi prima del ritorno di Henry Cavill - GianlucaOdinson : James Gunn chiarisce alcuni dettagli sui nuovi Batman e Superman - moviestruckers : #SupermanLegacy era già in sviluppo prima che #JamesGunn prendesse il controllo del DCU - infoitcultura : James Gunn chiarisce le voci sul DCU e sull'età di Superman e Batman -

...la première della terza stagione di& Lois . Gotham Knights sarà prodotta da Warner Bros. Television e Berlanti Productions , come le altre serie DC in onda su The CW. Chad Fiveash ,...Gunn stuzzica i fan su, Batman e il DCU: annunci sui casting in arrivo prima di quanto sperato In particolare, come segnala anche Screen Rant, nelle ultime ore il regista, produttore ...

Il presidente di Warner Bros cita Superman di James Gunn per la ... Comics Universe

Superman: James Gunn chiede ai fan di condividere il loro fumetto ... Movieplayer

Batman e Superman: James Gunn chiarisce la loro età nel DC ... Lega Nerd

Superman: Legacy, James Gunn smentisce una voce sul cast BadTaste.it Cinema

Superman, James Gunn smentisce i rumor sull'inizio dei casting! Everyeye Cinema

Il boss dei DC Studios James Gunn continua a commentare i tweet dei fan relativi ai piani del DCU, e questa volta si sofferma sulla questione del presunto figlio di Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy.Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League si è mostrato al PlayStation State of Play: tutti i dettagli sulla nuova avventura di Rocksteady nel DC Universe.