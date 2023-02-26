Disinnescata bomba della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ad AvezzanoNaufragio a Crotone : si temono oltre 100 mortiChef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineUltime Blog

Superman | James Gunn chiede ai fan di condividere il loro fumetto preferito

Superman James
Superman: James Gunn chiede ai fan di condividere il loro fumetto preferito (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) In attesa di conoscere maggiori dettagli su Superman: Legacy, James Gunn ha chiesto ai fan di condividere sui social il loro fumetto preferito dell'uomo d'acciaio. Superman: Legacy darà ufficialmente inizio al nuovo corso del DC Universe supervisionato da James Gunn e Peter Safran. Il film mostrerà una versione più giovanile dell'uomo d'acciaio ma, come ribadito più volte, non sarà l'ennesima storia di origini. Nel frattempo Gunn ha chiesto ai fan su Twitter di condividere le loro storie preferite di Superman. C'è chi ha citato "Whatever happened to the man of tomorrow" di Alan Moore e Curt Swan, chi invece ha menzionato "Superman Red ...
twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... NerdPool_IT : James Gunn dei DC Studios chiede ai fan di condividere le loro storie preferite di #Superman -… - GianlucaOdinson : Superman: Legacy, James Gunn fu assunto per scrivere il reboot del film 6 mesi prima del ritorno di Henry Cavill - GianlucaOdinson : James Gunn chiarisce alcuni dettagli sui nuovi Batman e Superman - moviestruckers : #SupermanLegacy era già in sviluppo prima che #JamesGunn prendesse il controllo del DCU - infoitcultura : James Gunn chiarisce le voci sul DCU e sull'età di Superman e Batman -

