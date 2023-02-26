Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator RecensioneLootbox Lyfe+ Recensione PS4Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnUltime Blog

De Grandis: «Lautaro Martinez pensa solo a se stesso. Non è completo» (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) L’Inter perde la sua settima partita in Serie A, crolla a Bologna ancora una volta e questa volta si concretizza un vero e proprio disastro. Stefano De Grandis analizza la situazione in diretta dagli studi di Sky Sport. DISASTRO – Crollo verticale dell’Inter, peggiore partita della stagione con il Bologna e ancora una sconfitta. Stefano De Grandis ne parla così su Sky Sport: «Il Bologna vede l’Europa, gioca bene a calcio e ha messo in difficoltà l’Inter soprattutto nel primo tempo. Ha fatto il gol in ripartenza nel momento in cui sembrava spenta, Thiago Motta li ha liberati e sono cresciuti. Orsolini e Soriano trovavano la difesa a tre piantata, facevano tornare giù i laterali e l’Inter sprecava gli uomini. Continuo a pensare che Lautaro Martinez sia un grande attaccante che pensa a se ...
