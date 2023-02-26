Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... internewsit : De Grandis: «Lautaro Martinez pensa solo a se stesso. Non è completo» - - espertheo : @Giammisnake De Grandis gli dice: “A volte non la prendi come oggi” Lui: “analizzate l’Inter o Lautaro?” E poi altre risposte stizzite - albibenassi98 : Marocchi e De Grandis siete dei pezzi di merda a provocare Lautaro. Schifosi #BolognaInter @spondainter @inter #Inter - manusanchi : Povero De Grandis in due settimane è riuscito a litigare con Allegri e con Lautaro #sky #BolognaInter - internewsit : De Grandis: «Lautaro Martinez grande realizzatore, ma non giocatore totale!» - -
De Grandis: «Lautaro Martinez pensa solo a se stesso. Non è completo» Inter-News.it
De Grandis: «Lautaro Martinez grande realizzatore, ma non giocatore totale!» Inter-News.it
De Grandis: «Lukaku è la riserva di Lautaro, Mkhitaryan è importante» Inter News 24
De Grandis: “Dzeko o Lukaku con Lautaro Non ho dubbi su chi scegliere” fcinter1908
De Grandis: «Inter, se sbagli come con Udinese il Porto ti purga! Lukaku…» Inter-News.it