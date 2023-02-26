De Grandis: «Lautaro Martinez pensa solo a se stesso. Non è completo» (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) L’Inter perde la sua settima partita in Serie A, crolla a Bologna ancora una volta e questa volta si concretizza un vero e proprio disastro. Stefano De Grandis analizza la situazione in diretta dagli studi di Sky Sport. DISASTRO – Crollo verticale dell’Inter, peggiore partita della stagione con il Bologna e ancora una sconfitta. Stefano De Grandis ne parla così su Sky Sport: «Il Bologna vede l’Europa, gioca bene a calcio e ha messo in difficoltà l’Inter soprattutto nel primo tempo. Ha fatto il gol in ripartenza nel momento in cui sembrava spenta, Thiago Motta li ha liberati e sono cresciuti. Orsolini e Soriano trovavano la difesa a tre piantata, facevano tornare giù i laterali e l’Inter sprecava gli uomini. Continuo a pensare che Lautaro Martinez sia un grande attaccante che pensa a se ... Leggi su inter-news (Di domenica 26 febbraio 2023) L’Inter perde la sua settima partita in Serie A, crolla a Bologna ancora una volta e questa volta si concretizza un vero e proprio disastro. Stefano Deanalizza la situazione in diretta dagli studi di Sky Sport. DISASTRO – Crollo verticale dell’Inter, peggiore partita della stagione con il Bologna e ancora una sconfitta. Stefano Dene parla così su Sky Sport: «Il Bologna vede l’Europa, gioca bene a calcio e ha messo in difficoltà l’Inter soprattutto nel primo tempo. Ha fatto il gol in ripartenza nel momento in cui sembrava spenta, Thiago Motta li ha liberati e sono cresciuti. Orsolini e Soriano trovavano la difesa a tre piantata, facevano tornare giù i laterali e l’Inter sprecava gli uomini. Continuo are chesia un grande attaccante chea se ...

