NXT Level Up 25 02 2023

NXT Level
NXT Level Up 25.02.2023 (Di sabato 25 febbraio 2023) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il B-Show targato NXT, in scena da Orlando, Florida. Ecco i risultati: Axiom batte Kale Dixon Sol Ruca batte Lola Vice Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights battono Myles Borne & Tank Ledger
The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the February 24 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Myles Borne & Tank Ledger taking on Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights. A ...

Borne and Ledger throw down with Kemp and Heights on NXT Level Up

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Myles Borne and Tank Ledger joining forces against Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights, Axiom clashing with Kale Dixon, and Sol Ruca taking on Lola Vice.
