Manchester United, Martinez: «Vi racconto il momento in cui quest'anno c'è stata la svolta»

Lisandro Martinez, difensore del Manchester United, ha raccontato a Telegraph il momento in cui nei Red Devils c'è stata la svolta nella stagione.

PAROLE – «E' stato sicuramente un inizio complicato, per le sconfitte e l'atteggiamento in campo. Poi ci siamo parlati nello spogliatoio, abbiamo detto tutto ciò che dovevamo. E abbiamo guardato lo stemma che portavamo sul petto, dicendoci 'Ragazzi, non è possibile, dobbiamo cambiare'. E così è cambiato tutto, c'è stata più energia, anche in allenamento. Ora abbiamo un altro ...

