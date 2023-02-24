Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSUltime Blog

WWE | Omos è l’avversario designato per Lesnar a WM 39 | ma fino ad un paio di settimane fa si considerava altra opzione

WWE Omos
WWE: Omos è l’avversario designato per Lesnar a WM 39, ma fino ad un paio di settimane fa si considerava altra opzione (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) Sembra proprio che la WWE abbia intenzione di proporre Brock Lesnar vs Omos a WM 39. Quando accaduto nell’ultimo episodio di Monday Night Raw ha suscitato le “ire” di molti fan. MVP ha lanciato la sfida per conto del gigante nigeriano e ora si attende la risposta di “The Beast”. Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni, la WWE, prima di scegliere Omos, stava considerando un altro avversario per Lesnar con i piani che sono cambiati nel giro dell’ultimo paio di settimane. Lesnar vs Omos si farà davvero? Secondo quanto evidenziato da Wrestling Observer Newsletter, gli attuali piani per WM 39 prevedono Brock Lesnar vs Omos. Così però non era fino a non più di due settimane fa. La ...
Is Vince McMahon back as the WWE Creative Head

There are rumblings that the long-time WWE Creative Head is back to his old tricks despite already being supplanted by Triple H.

WWE, che annuncio su Brock Lesnar: clamorosa decisione

Il WWE Universe è in trepita attesa per l’evento WrestleMania ... Proprio l’ultima puntata di Raw ha ufficializzato la sfida tra Omos e Brock Lesnar, un match al quale la “Bestia” sembra decisamente ...
