Venture Global and China Gas Sign Two 20-year Long-Term LNG Agreements

Deal Ensures Two Million Tonnes of LNG Supply per ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Today, Venture Global LNG and China Gas Holdings Limited ("China Gas" or the "Group"; stock code: 384), a leading natural gas operator in China, announced that the wholly-owned subsidiary China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co., LTD ("China Gas Hongda") and Venture Global LNG ("Venture Global"), have signed two 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA). Under the deals, China Gas will buy 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis from Plaquemines LNG and another 1 MTPA from the CP2

Deal Ensures Two Million Tonnes of LNG Supply per Year ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Today,LNG and China Gas Holdings Limited ('China Gas' or the 'Group'; stock code: 384), a leading natural gas operator in China, announced that the wholly - owned subsidiary China Gas Hongda ...DALLAS"(BUSINESS WIRE)" $CE "Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), achemical and specialty materials company, announced today two joint(JV) actions with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. to extend their longstanding strategic partnership. Formation of Food ...

A Chinese company has secured two long-term LNG purchase deals with a U.S. producer for two million tons of LNG annually beginning in 2027