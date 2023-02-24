UKRAINIANS INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT OF VICTORY, NEW POLLING FROM LORD ASHCROFT FINDS (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
UKRAINIANS are INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT of defeating the Russian invasion and expect a military VICTORY rather than a diplomatic solution, according to new POLLING FROM LORD ASHCROFT. Meanwhile Russian support for the "special military operation" remains high at 76%, and 85% of Russians say they have a favourable view of President Putin. While 41% of British people say the UK has a direct interest in defeating the invasion of Ukraine, only 33% of Americans say the same for the US. Surveys of more than 2,000 people were conducted in each in Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the US. Findings include: 2,019 adults in Ukraine were interviewed by telephone between 7 and 13 February 2023. 2,012 adults in Russia were interviewed
