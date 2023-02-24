Street Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSDIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCH E PCSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, nuovi video di gameplay e ...NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS ARRIVERÀ NEL 2023Tchia verrà lanciato a marzoDestiny 2: L'Eclissi - Trailer di lancioForza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure in arrivo il 29 marzoUltime Blog

Trina Solar launches Vertex S+ 445W n type dual-glass modules for rooftops

Trina Solar
Trina Solar launches Vertex S+ 445W n type dual-glass modules for rooftops (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, launched a new generation of rooftop modules at the Genera trade fair in Madrid, Spain, on February 21: the Vertex S+ n type dual-glass product line with output power reaching 445W, the highest in an area of less than 2 square meters. These modules, combining several cutting-edge technologies, featuring the power warranty up to 30 years, have already entered mass production. When it comes to selecting Solar modules for rooftops, installers and their customers are looking for three things: Maximum power output from limited space; trouble-free installation and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

