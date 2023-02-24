Trina Solar launches Vertex S+ 445W n type dual-glass modules for rooftops (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, launched a new generation of rooftop modules at the Genera trade fair in Madrid, Spain, on February 21: the Vertex S+ n type dual-glass product line with output power reaching 445W, the highest in an area of less than 2 square meters. These modules, combining several cutting-edge technologies, featuring the power warranty up to 30 years, have already entered mass production. When it comes to selecting Solar modules for rooftops, installers and their customers are looking for three things: Maximum power output from limited space; trouble-free installation and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
