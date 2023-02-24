Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSUltime Blog

"This is going to hurt": il racconto di un antieroe in un medical drama scanzonato (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) Capita, ahimè, sempre più spesso. Serie tv che, nel vastissimo panorama seriale, si perdono nel mare di sovrapproduzioni e passano in sordina. Immeritatamente, poiché, come nel caso specifico, si tratta di uno tra i migliori racconti televisivi degli ultimi anni. La serie in questione è “This is going to hurt”, è disponibile interamente su Disney + (una sola stagione, sette episodi da circa quarantacinque minuti ciascuno) e racconta della quotidianità di un reparto maternità in un ospedale pubblico londinese dalla prospettiva di uno specializzando, Adam (il bravo bravissimo Ben Whishaw).   Turni massacranti con settimane lavorative da novantasette ore, vita da ospedale di trincea (echi alla ER, per chi ha famigliarità con il paradigma narrativo), Adam e i suoi colleghi sono immersi in un sistema che non dà scampo, una sorta di catena ...
