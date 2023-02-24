The Brutal War on Ukraine Must End (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) - ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement Marking 365 Days of War in Ukraine NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/



Today with heavy hearts we mark 365 days of a Brutal against Ukraine. Through this illegal act of aggression, over 450 children have been killed and another 900 injured. The shelling and bombing has damaged 3,000 educational institutions, and completely destroyed 420 schools and learning centers. As many as 5.7 million children have had their education disrupted, with no end in sight. Why waging a war and leaving a legacy of so much suffering? This is not leadership. It is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and the UN Charter, deliberately and systematically attacking human beings and therewith their human rights. Attacks on schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure are senseless, cruel and ...

