Tata Communications a 'Leader' for 10th consecutive year in Gartner Magic Quadrant
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, is recognised as a 'Leader' for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global for 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'. Throughout the year, Tata Communications has enhanced its offering by improving cloud application performance and agility for enterprises to adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment; empowering customers with instant contactless access to orders, services, requests, reports and support via a unified self-service portal; and a network-on-demand to support short-term interim bandwidth requirements for specific use cases
Tata Communications a 'Leader' for 10th consecutive year in Gartner Magic QuadrantTata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, is recognised as a 'Leader' for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global for 'Completeness ...
Enjoy Guaranteed Income from the First month itself with Tata AIA's Fortune Guarantee SupremeTata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ( Tata AIA ), one of India's leading life insurers, has launched Tata AIA Fortune Guarantee Supreme, a non-linked, non-participating, Guaranteed Savings plan that ...
