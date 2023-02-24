Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSUltime Blog

Tata Communications a ' Leader' for 10th consecutive year in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Tata Communications a 'Leader' for 10th consecutive year in Gartner Magic Quadrant (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) MUMBAI, India, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, is recognised as a 'Leader' for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global for 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'. Throughout the year, Tata Communications has enhanced its offering by improving cloud application performance and agility for enterprises to adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment; empowering customers with instant contactless access to orders, services, requests, reports and support via a unified self-service portal; and a network-on-demand to support short-term interim bandwidth requirements for specific use cases ...
