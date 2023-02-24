Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSUltime Blog

RISULTATI | “NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023” 24 02 2023 Day 3

RISULTATI NJPW
RISULTATI: “NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023” 24.02.2023 (Day 3) (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) I RISULTATI della terza giornata del Tour congiunto CMLL/NJPW andata in scena questa settimana: NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2023 – Day 3Venerdì 24 Febbraio – Osaka (Japan) Six Man Tag Team MatchSix Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Tiger Mask battono BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) & El Hijo del Villano III (4:39) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) battono Capitan Suicida & YOH (7:07) Relevos Increibles Six Man Tag Team MatchEl Barbaro Cavernario, SHO & Templario battono Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kosei Fujita & Okumura (8:33) Six Man Tag Team MatchEl Desperado, Mistico & Soberano Jr. battono Just 4 Guys ...
