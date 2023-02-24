Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem" (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) - ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently. As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new Name, Contiem, with global headquarters in Annapolis, MD. "Several years ago, we set out to build a world-class company with a full range of products and services that organizations require to create, manage, and deliver the content that defines their business. After multiple acquisitions, all ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently. As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new Name, Contiem, with global headquarters in Annapolis, MD. "Several years ago, we set out to build a world-class company with a full range of products and services that organizations require to create, manage, and deliver the content that defines their business. After multiple acquisitions, all ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem"ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom ...
Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem"ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom ...
La Lazio agli ottavi di Conference, basta lo 0-0 a Cluj siciliareport.it
SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 23 febbraio 2023 Lifestyleblog
Usa, Weinstein condannato a 16 anni per stupro Lifestyleblog
‘Al Massimo’, Paolo Belli torna in teatro con “Pur di far Commedia” siciliareport.it
L'Onu approva la risoluzione per l'Ucraina. Zelensky “Segnale ... Padova News
Orbis Technologies acquires UK firm, plans rebranding to ContiemOrbis Technologies Inc., an Annapolis-based provider of content solutions, software and services, Thursday announced the acquisition of Mekon Limited, a company based in the United Kingdom that ...
Sealing Technologies Announces its CASTLE Programat 14:43 Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem" Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content ...
Orbis TechnologiesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Orbis Technologies