Battlefield 2042 - L'aggiornamento sullo sviluppo della stagione 4 ...Aggiornare il PC-gaming per ottenere massime prestazioni La nuova line-up notebook di MSI arriva in ItaliaThe Sims 4 - pacchetto di espansione Cresciamo InsiemeBE COMICS! 2023 DAL 18 AL 19 MARZONVIDIA e Microsoft porteranno i migliori giochi per PC su GeForce NOWAlexa diventa un concierge virtuale in hotelFARMING SIMULATOR 23 PER NINTENDO SWITCH E MOBILEBLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHUltime Blog

Orbis Technologies | Inc Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name Contiem

Orbis Technologies
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem" (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) - ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently. As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new Name, Contiem, with global headquarters in Annapolis, MD.  "Several years ago, we set out to build a world-class company with a full range of products and services that organizations require to create, manage, and deliver the content that defines their business. After multiple acquisitions, all ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem"

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom ...

Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem"

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom ...

La Lazio agli ottavi di Conference, basta lo 0-0 a Cluj  siciliareport.it

SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 23 febbraio 2023  Lifestyleblog

Usa, Weinstein condannato a 16 anni per stupro  Lifestyleblog

‘Al Massimo’, Paolo Belli torna in teatro con “Pur di far Commedia”  siciliareport.it

L'Onu approva la risoluzione per l'Ucraina. Zelensky “Segnale ...  Padova News

Orbis Technologies acquires UK firm, plans rebranding to Contiem

Orbis Technologies Inc., an Annapolis-based provider of content solutions, software and services, Thursday announced the acquisition of Mekon Limited, a company based in the United Kingdom that ...

Sealing Technologies Announces its CASTLE Program

at 14:43 Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name "Contiem" Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Orbis Technologies
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Orbis Technologies Orbis Technologies Announces acquisition Mekon