LIVE F1, Test Bahrain 2023 in DIRETTA: Leclerc non scopre le carte, Verstappen in testa (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE RISULTATI E CLASSIFICA SESSIONE DEL MATTINO 16.20 Verstappen veloce! 1:37.996 per l’olandese, che inizia subito a spinger moltissimo. Max sta girando con le medie, come Leclerc. 16.18 Sul tracciato anche Verstappen. 16.17 Leclerc subito in pista. 16.16 SI TORNA IN PISTA!!! 16.15 L’abbiamo chiamata, tra un minuto si ricomincia! 16.15 Vedremo quando le monoposto potranno tornare in pista, quando mancano 75? al termine della sessione. 16.13 Meccanici Mercedes presenti in pista per coprire la W14 ed evitare che certi segreti siano visibili ai rivali. 16.11 Si attende nel frattempo che la W14 di Russell venga rimossa dalla pista. Al momento i meccanici hanno coperto la vettura con i teli per evitare sguardi indiscreti, prima di metterla sul mezzo ... Leggi su oasport (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LARISULTATI E CLASSIFICA SESSIONE DEL MATTINO 16.20veloce! 1:37.996 per l’olandese, che inizia subito a spinger moltissimo. Max sta girando con le medie, come. 16.18 Sul tracciato anche. 16.17subito in pista. 16.16 SI TORNA IN PISTA!!! 16.15 L’abbiamo chiamata, tra un minuto si ricomincia! 16.15 Vedremo quando le monoposto potranno tornare in pista, quando mancano 75? al termine della sessione. 16.13 Meccanici Mercedes presenti in pista per coprire la W14 ed evitare che certi segreti siano visibili ai rivali. 16.11 Si attende nel frattempo che la W14 di Russell venga rimossa dalla pista. Al momento i meccanici hanno coperto la vettura con i teli per evitare sguardi indiscreti, prima di metterla sul mezzo ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... SkySportF1 : ?? ???????????? ???? ??????????????: ???? ???? ???????????? Le news ? - SkySportF1 : Buongiorno con la F1! Parte la seconda giornata di test in Bahrain SEGUI LA DIRETTA SU YOUTUBE ?… - SkySportF1 : Ferrari davanti a tutti nel Day-2 in Bahrain LIVE SU YOUTUBE ? - twospeakersinF1 : 16:17 Sono passate tre ore dal momento in cui è iniziata la sessione pomeridiana, e questa è la classifica provviso… - levyashindu93 : RT @SkySportF1: Allarme Mercedes nei test in Bahrain LIVE SU YOUTUBE ? -