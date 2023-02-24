Dr. Lilly Xu Named President of Shanghai ChemPartner (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) - Shanghai, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Lilly Xu, Ph.D. as President of Shanghai ChemPartner. Dr. Xu is a seasoned manager with a strong portfolio of success. She joined ChemPartner in 2017 to lead the strategic drug discovery services as Senior Vice President and Head of DMPK and Exploratory Toxicology. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Xu held various positions in US biotech and pharmaceutical companies including Amgen and Sanofi US. Additionally, she was the Head of the Center for Predictive ADMET at Sanofi US, and she holds a green belt in Lean 6 Sigma. Dr. Xu earned a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from Saint Louis University in St Louis, Missouri.
