«Catch me now» | via al progetto | laboratori gratuiti per i giovani | ecco tutte le attività

Catch now
«Catch me now», via al progetto: laboratori gratuiti per i giovani, ecco tutte le attività (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) Bergamo. I laboratori sono pensati in particolare per i giovani Neet: teatro, danza, musica e sport, con un percorso di accompagnamento.?ecco come partecipare.
