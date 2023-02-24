Street Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSDIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCH E PCSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, nuovi video di gameplay e ...NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS ARRIVERÀ NEL 2023Tchia verrà lanciato a marzoDestiny 2: L'Eclissi - Trailer di lancioForza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure in arrivo il 29 marzoUltime Blog

‘An Enlightened Mind’ | il doc sulla ‘Mente meditante’ diretto da Felicia Cigorescu

‘An Enlightened
‘An Enlightened Mind’, il doc sulla ‘Mente meditante’ diretto da Felicia Cigorescu (Di venerdì 24 febbraio 2023) (Adnkronos) – Ritmo, suono e silenzio. Scienza, arte e spiritualità. L’antico suono So Ham, tratto dall’Isha Upanishad, uno dei testi più antichi della tradizione indovedica – letteralmente tradotto “Io Sono Quello” proprio ad indicare il significato più profondo e autentico della luce, intesa come la forma di vita più elevata – accoglie e avvolge gli spettatori invitandoli a far parte di una performance unica e irripetibile: “La mente meditante”, progetto sperimentale all’avanguardia in cui i processi neurali del cervello in stato meditativo si svelano divenendo opera d’arte.  Un documentario diretto da Felicia Cigorescu allunga la vita al progetto ‘La mente meditante. Art, Science and An Enlightened Mind’, la performance che il biologo naturalista Daniel Lumera ha ideato insieme a Giacomo ...
