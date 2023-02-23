WWE: I continui cori per Sami Zayn destano qualche “preoccupazione”, potrebbero ostacolare i piani per WM 39 (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Attualmente Sami Zayn è incredibilmente over tra i fan. La storyline che lo ha visto protagonista insieme alla Bloodline è stata pianificata è organizzata in modo preciso. Alla Royal Rumble si è arrivati alla rottura, con Sami che ha fatto la sua scelta. Pochi giorni fa ad Elimination Chamber, in Canada, l’ex Honorary Uce ha provato a porre fine al dominio del Tribal Chief senza, però, riuscirci. In molti continuano a volere il canadese nel main event di WM 39, ma questi ad oggi non sono i piani della WWE. I fan spingono per Sami La WWE ha ben in mente quale sarà il main event di WrestleMania 39, ossia Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn non rientra in questi piani ed al momento non c’è la volontà di proporre un match a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: I continui cori per Sami Zayn destano qualche “preoccupazione”, potrebbero ostacolare i piani per WM 39… -
RAW Report 20-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Report 14-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE 2K23: da Stone Cold a John Cena, quali lottatori ci sono nel roster Everyeye Videogiochi
WWE: Ormai sembra certo, a WrestleMania 39 sarà Logan Paul vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins Zona Wrestling
WWE Planet #1005 - Pronostici di Elimination Chamber 2023 Tuttowrestling
WWE: Triple H invading Randy Orton's home in 2009 is still crazy to seeTriple H and Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 25 match in 2009 did not live up to the build, but what an incredible build it was. The two men have a storied history as both allies and enemies, and this was ...
Fan-Favorite WWE Commentator Unsure Of Future Due To Rumored SalePat McAfee has become a major force in the sports media scene since retiring from a widely successful NFL career as a punter and WWE fans are always looking forward to the next ti ...
WWE continuiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE continui