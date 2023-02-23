BLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHMeta Quest aggiornamento v50COOK! CHEF LIFE: A RESTAURANT SIMULATOR - DISPONIBILE YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - LA TRAPPOLATRICE DISPONIBILEArrivati i nuovi laptop dotati di RTX 4070, 4060 e 4050WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyUltime Blog

WWE | I continui cori per Sami Zayn destano qualche "preoccupazione" | potrebbero ostacolare i piani per WM 39

WWE: I continui cori per Sami Zayn destano qualche “preoccupazione”, potrebbero ostacolare i piani per WM 39 (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Attualmente Sami Zayn è incredibilmente over tra i fan. La storyline che lo ha visto protagonista insieme alla Bloodline è stata pianificata è organizzata in modo preciso. Alla Royal Rumble si è arrivati alla rottura, con Sami che ha fatto la sua scelta. Pochi giorni fa ad Elimination Chamber, in Canada, l’ex Honorary Uce ha provato a porre fine al dominio del Tribal Chief senza, però, riuscirci. In molti continuano a volere il canadese nel main event di WM 39, ma questi ad oggi non sono i piani della WWE. I fan spingono per Sami La WWE ha ben in mente quale sarà il main event di WrestleMania 39, ossia Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn non rientra in questi piani ed al momento non c’è la volontà di proporre un match a ...
