Squared Financial to push ahead in emerging markets by naming Vusi Thembekwayo Chairman of the Supervisory Board Committee (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Following successful expansion into emerging markets clients from a Cyprus base, Squared Financial will expand on the ground with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. Philippe Ghanem, CEO, comments: "We already opened offices in Lagos in December. I am pleased Vusi is happy to take on this role and it underlines our ambitions in the region". Squared Financial intends to provide a mobile brokerage/payments solution to retail clients, such importantly combined with on and offline education. "The combination of education and fintech is important for development. To do so on a cost efficient, easy to access basis is what, in my opinion, is required and appeals to aspirational youth" comments Vusi ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Following successful expansion into emerging markets clients from a Cyprus base, Squared Financial will expand on the ground with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. Philippe Ghanem, CEO, comments: "We already opened offices in Lagos in December. I am pleased Vusi is happy to take on this role and it underlines our ambitions in the region". Squared Financial intends to provide a mobile brokerage/payments solution to retail clients, such importantly combined with on and offline education. "The combination of education and fintech is important for development. To do so on a cost efficient, easy to access basis is what, in my opinion, is required and appeals to aspirational youth" comments Vusi ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SquaredFinancial Group appoints Nour Hammoury as its Chief Market AnalystPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987359/Squared_Financial_Nour_Hammoury.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.
SquaredFinancial Group appoints Nour Hammoury as its Chief Market AnalystPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987359/Squared_Financial_Nour_Hammoury.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.
Squared Financial: Recensione e Opinioni sul Broker CFD Giocare in Borsa Online
Migliori broker online 2023 Investing.com Italia
Notizie da: Iconiq Capital, Summit Partners, Audax Private Equity ... BeBeez
Microsoft e Open AI: la rivoluzione è servita Giocare in Borsa Online
I prezzi del gas naturale sono crollati del 50% in meno di un mese Giocare in Borsa Online
The Square Mile and Me: Aon’s Dominic Christian on the Lamb, the Broker and the City’s green ambitionsIt brings together, like no other, the qualities of a financial training campus ... All these will advance the Square Mile as a more dynamic, contemporary, relevant, and inclusive environment. We ...
Squared Financial to push ahead in emerging markets by naming Vusi Thembekwayo Chairman of the Supervisory Board CommitteeFollowing successful expansion into emerging markets clients from a Cyprus base, Squared Financial will expand on the ground with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.
Squared FinancialSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Squared Financial