Squared Financial to push ahead in emerging markets by naming Vusi Thembekwayo Chairman of the Supervisory Board Committee

Squared Financial
Squared Financial to push ahead in emerging markets by naming Vusi Thembekwayo Chairman of the Supervisory Board Committee (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Following successful expansion into emerging markets clients from a Cyprus base, Squared Financial will expand on the ground with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. Philippe Ghanem, CEO, comments: "We already opened offices in Lagos in December. I am pleased Vusi is happy to take on this role and it underlines our ambitions in the region". Squared Financial intends to provide a mobile brokerage/payments solution to retail clients, such importantly combined with on and offline education. "The combination of education and fintech is important for development. To do so on a cost efficient, easy to access basis is what, in my opinion, is required and appeals to aspirational youth" comments Vusi ...
