Queclink Launches Two Dual SIM LTE & Wi-Fi Routers for Fast and Secure Industrial Connectivity

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, announced the launch of two LTE Cat 4 Industrial Routers with Dual SIM cards. The WR201LEU is available in Europe, and the WR201LG with GNSS positioning is sold worldwide. These Industrial Routers offer robust data security, high reliability and Fast deployment, making them ideal for applications such as Medical Device Networking, Security System, Vending Machine, and Intelligent Transportation. Queclink's Industrial Routers feature a rugged and durable design, ensuring high reliability and stable data communication. These products come with the following benefits: Based on the aforementioned ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
