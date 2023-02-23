WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyLego Art Hokusai - La Grande Onda RecensioneIl Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition è disponibile ora in tutto il ...LA LIVREA 2023 DI ALFA ROMEO IN F1 22 Proscenic presenta il nuovo aspirapolvere senza fili P12vivo presenta in Europa X90 ProDiablo IV: primo video Dentro al gioco: il mondo di Sanctuarium IVUltime Blog

Queclink Launches Two Dual SIM LTE & Wi-Fi Routers for Fast and Secure Industrial Connectivity

Queclink Launches
Queclink Launches Two Dual SIM LTE & Wi-Fi Routers for Fast and Secure Industrial Connectivity (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, announced the launch of two LTE Cat 4 Industrial Routers with Dual SIM cards. The WR201LEU is available in Europe, and the WR201LG with GNSS positioning is sold worldwide. These Industrial Routers offer robust data security, high reliability and Fast deployment, making them ideal for applications such as Medical Device Networking, Security System, Vending Machine, and Intelligent Transportation. Queclink's Industrial Routers feature a rugged and durable design, ensuring high reliability and stable data communication. These products come with the following benefits: Based on the aforementioned ...
