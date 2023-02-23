Queclink Launches Two Dual SIM LTE & Wi-Fi Routers for Fast and Secure Industrial Connectivity

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, announced the launch of two LTE Cat 4withSIM cards. The WR201LEU is available in Europe, and the WR201LG with GNSS positioning is sold worldwide. Theseoffer robust data security, high reliability anddeployment, making them ideal for applications such as Medical Device Networking, Security System, Vending Machine, and Intelligent Transportation.'sfeature a rugged and durable design, ensuring high reliability and stable data communication. These products come with the following benefits: Based on the aforementioned ...