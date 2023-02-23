Quantinuum Sets Industry Record for Hardware Performance with New Quantum Volume Milestone

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Customers the first to benefit asextends its lead in full-systemcomputingBROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the world's largest standalone integratedcomputing company, today announced its H1 generationprocessors set twos in quick succession,its H1-1 achieving a(QV) of 16,384 (214), and then 32,768 (215). The achievements represent a high-water mark for thecomputing, based on the widely recognized QV benchmark, which was originally developed by IBM to reflect acomputer's general ...