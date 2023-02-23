BLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHMeta Quest aggiornamento v50COOK! CHEF LIFE: A RESTAURANT SIMULATOR - DISPONIBILE YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - LA TRAPPOLATRICE DISPONIBILEArrivati i nuovi laptop dotati di RTX 4070, 4060 e 4050WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyUltime Blog

Quantinuum Sets Industry Record for Hardware Performance with New Quantum Volume Milestone (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Customers the first to benefit as Quantinuum extends its lead in full-system Quantum computing Performance BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Quantinuum, the world's largest standalone integrated Quantum computing company, today announced its H1 generation Quantum processors set two Performance Records in quick succession, with its H1-1 achieving a Quantum Volume (QV) of 16,384 (214), and then 32,768 (215). The achievements represent a high-water mark for the Quantum computing Industry, based on the widely recognized QV benchmark, which was originally developed by IBM to reflect a Quantum computer's general ...
