Quantinuum Sets Industry Record for Hardware Performance with New Quantum Volume Milestone (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Customers the first to benefit as Quantinuum extends its lead in full-system Quantum computing Performance BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Quantinuum Sets Industry Record for Hardware Performance with New Quantum Volume MilestoneCustomers the first to benefit as Quantinuum extends its lead in full-system quantum computing performance BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's largest standalone ...
