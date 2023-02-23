Battlefield 2042 - L'aggiornamento sullo sviluppo della stagione 4 ...Aggiornare il PC-gaming per ottenere massime prestazioni La nuova line-up notebook di MSI arriva in ItaliaThe Sims 4 - pacchetto di espansione Cresciamo InsiemeBE COMICS! 2023 DAL 18 AL 19 MARZONVIDIA e Microsoft porteranno i migliori giochi per PC su GeForce NOWAlexa diventa un concierge virtuale in hotelFARMING SIMULATOR 23 PER NINTENDO SWITCH E MOBILEBLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHUltime Blog

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tvzoom©

News Corp.: Niente accordo con CoStar per la vendita di Move (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) News Corp e CoStar non riescono a raggiungere un accordo Wall Street Journal, di Lauren Thomas, pag. 6 Le trattative di News Corp per vendere la società madre di Realtor.com a CoStar Group Inc. si sono concluse senza un accordo. CoStar era in trattativa per acquistare Move Inc. da News Corp per circa 3 miliardi di dollari. Ma l’amministratore delegato di CoStar, Andy Florance, ha dichiarato nel corso di una teleconferenza per discutere i risultati dell’azienda, martedì scorso, che non acquisirà Move. News Corp ha dichiarato che continuerà a valutare opportunità per sostenere la sua strategia di estrazione di valore ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
