New Video, Born for Optimal Experiences (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) - BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/



As network transmission and Video communications evolve, IPTV and OTT are starting to merge, and Video platforms are incorporating Video communication capabilities. At the same time, Video service Experiences are transitioning from SD to UHD, from flat Videos to free-view and immersive spatial Videos, and from single-screen entertainment to multi-screen social interactions. With all these changes, experience matters more than ever. Carrier-Grade Envision Video Solution Facilitates Operators' Business Success Currently, 89 of the world's top 100 operators have deployed OTT Video services, and many of them chose the convergent network construction approach in order to reduce total cost ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) - BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/As network transmission andcommunications evolve, IPTV and OTT are starting to merge, andplatforms are incorporatingcommunication capabilities. At the same time,serviceare transitioning from SD to UHD, from flats to free-view and immersive spatials, and from single-screen entertainment to multi-screen social interactions. With all these changes, experience matters more than ever. Carrier-Grade EnvisionSolution Facilitates Operators' Business Success Currently, 89 of the world's top 100 operators have deployed OTTservices, and many of them chose the convergent network construction approach in order to reduce total cost ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... MichaelWarbur17 : LUCIANO PAVAROTTI ‘NESSUN DORMA’ (The Lincoln Center - New York, 1979) - ConsumerSOS : NEW Ontario Provincial Police Corvette. #CIAS - wildkait : NEW YT VIDEO! - Ale16632230 : RT @ChanceGardi: Biden ha promesso a Zelensky che aiuterà l'Ucraina a diventare come gli USA. New York ?? - fabio214871602 : RT @LBasemi: ????????????????Stati Uniti, tutto normale, niente da vedere, solo una Chiesa a New York (Agosto 2022) -