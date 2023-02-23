New IDBS Polar data science capabilities democratize access to AI/ML-powered insights to accelerate BioPharma process optimization (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) - WOKING, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
IDBS announces the launch of new data science capabilities for its Polar platform to accelerate BioPharma process optimization. The enhanced Polar Insight suite of easy-to-use, advanced data analytics and visualization tools includes Design of Experiments (DoE), Multivariate Analysis (MVA) and cell line genealogy, among others. accessing meaningful insights from process and quality data across the BioPharmaceutical lifecycle is critical to accelerating time to market of life-changing therapies. However, scientists are hampered by poorly contextualized and siloed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
