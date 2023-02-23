Inzaghi: «Dzeko? Anch’io mi arrabbiavo, lui primo a esultare! Lieve vantaggio» (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Conferenza per Inzaghi dopo Inter-Porto. Dal Meazza l’allenatore ha risposto alle domande dei giornalisti presenti in sala stampa sulla partita vinta 1-0 questa sera nell’andata degli ottavi di Champions League. CONFERENZA Inzaghi – Questa la conferenza stampa di Simone Inzaghi nel post partita di Inter-Porto. Vittoria che dà un Lieve vantaggio per il ritorno? Sì, hai detto bene: un Lieve vantaggio, che cercheremo di far valere. Abbiamo affrontato una squadra forte, fisica, abituata a giocare gli ottavi di coppe importantissime. Una buona vittoria, con l’occasione di Lautaro Martinez dove il portiere non so come abbia fatto a tirare fuori quel pallone. primo tempo 0-0, poi ci siamo un po’ allungati per la voglia di portarla a casa. Abbiamo rischiato su ... Leggi su inter-news (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Conferenza perdopo Inter-Porto. Dal Meazza l’allenatore ha risposto alle domande dei giornalisti presenti in sala stampa sulla partita vinta 1-0 questa sera nell’andata degli ottavi di Champions League. CONFERENZA– Questa la conferenza stampa di Simonenel post partita di Inter-Porto. Vittoria che dà unper il ritorno? Sì, hai detto bene: un, che cercheremo di far valere. Abbiamo affrontato una squadra forte, fisica, abituata a giocare gli ottavi di coppe importantissime. Una buona vittoria, con l’occasione di Lautaro Martinez dove il portiere non so come abbia fatto a tirare fuori quel pallone.tempo 0-0, poi ci siamo un po’ allungati per la voglia di portarla a casa. Abbiamo rischiato su ...

