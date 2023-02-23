WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyLego Art Hokusai - La Grande Onda RecensioneIl Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition è disponibile ora in tutto il ...LA LIVREA 2023 DI ALFA ROMEO IN F1 22 Proscenic presenta il nuovo aspirapolvere senza fili P12vivo presenta in Europa X90 ProDiablo IV: primo video Dentro al gioco: il mondo di Sanctuarium IVUltime Blog

Inzaghi | «Dzeko? Anch’io mi arrabbiavo | lui primo a esultare! Lieve vantaggio»

Inzaghi Dzeko
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a inter-news©

zazoom
Commenta
Inzaghi: «Dzeko? Anch’io mi arrabbiavo, lui primo a esultare! Lieve vantaggio» (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Conferenza per Inzaghi dopo Inter-Porto. Dal Meazza l’allenatore ha risposto alle domande dei giornalisti presenti in sala stampa sulla partita vinta 1-0 questa sera nell’andata degli ottavi di Champions League. CONFERENZA Inzaghi – Questa la conferenza stampa di Simone Inzaghi nel post partita di Inter-Porto. Vittoria che dà un Lieve vantaggio per il ritorno? Sì, hai detto bene: un Lieve vantaggio, che cercheremo di far valere. Abbiamo affrontato una squadra forte, fisica, abituata a giocare gli ottavi di coppe importantissime. Una buona vittoria, con l’occasione di Lautaro Martinez dove il portiere non so come abbia fatto a tirare fuori quel pallone. primo tempo 0-0, poi ci siamo un po’ allungati per la voglia di portarla a casa. Abbiamo rischiato su ...
Leggi su inter-news

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... marifcinter : #Inzaghi: 'Rimasto male per la reazione di Dzeko al cambio? Ecco, me l'aspettavo questa domanda. Anche io mi arrabb… - InterAndree : ??#Inzaghi: 'Rimasto male per la reazione di Dzeko al cambio? Ecco, me l'aspettavo questa domanda. Anche io mi arrab… - PieroSrr : RT @marifcinter: #Inzaghi: 'Rimasto male per la reazione di Dzeko al cambio? Ecco, me l'aspettavo questa domanda. Anche io mi arrabbiavo qu… - BHXG90bis : RT @marifcinter: #Inzaghi: 'Rimasto male per la reazione di Dzeko al cambio? Ecco, me l'aspettavo questa domanda. Anche io mi arrabbiavo qu… - 12__Justin : RT @GuarroPas: #Inter, #Inzaghi: “Se ci sono rimasto male per #Dzeko? Mi arrabbiavo anche io quando mi toglievano. Mi è bastato vederlo com… -

Delirio Inter con super Lukaku: il Porto si arrende 1 - 0

IL TORO SPRECA Inzaghi ripropone la stessa squadra che ha vinto la Supercoppa italiana contro il Milan e preferisce Dzeko a Lukaku come partner di capitan Lautaro; Conceiçao recupera tutti i ...

Inter - Porto 1 - 0, le pagelle: Dzeko a fari spenti, Lukaku entra ed è una furia

(13' st Gosens 6: attento dietro) DZEKO 5 Vince il testa a testa serratissimo con Lukaku sul filo ... INZAGHI 6 Ha la meglio sull'amico Sergio Conceicao di corto muso, grazie a un Romelu Lukaku in ...

Mazzola: "La Champions peserà sul futuro di Inzaghi. Lukaku o Dzeko Ho un'idea"  Fcinternews.it

Sky – Verso Inter-Porto, due dubbi per Inzaghi. Tra Dzeko e Lukaku il favorito è…  fcinter1908

Inter-Porto 1-0 risultato finale: brilla Lukaku e i nerazzurri portano a casa la gara  fcinter1908

Sky - Inter-Porto, scelte praticamente fatte per Inzaghi: Dzeko e Darmian favoriti su Lukaku e Dumfries  Fcinternews.it

GdS - Inter-Porto, Inzaghi cambia idea: Dzeko sorpassa Lukaku  Fcinternews.it

Inter, Inzaghi è una furia: l’episodio turba i nerazzurri

La furia di Simone Inzaghi si abbatte sull’Inter, al di là del risultato dei nerazzurri. Sono troppe le cose che non piacciono al mister ...

Inter-Porto, Inzaghi: “I cambi ci hanno aiutato, ma volevamo di più”

Decisivo il gol di Romelu Lukaku, subentrato con un ottimo atteggiamento nella ripresa ad uno spento Edin Dzeko. A pochi minuti dal termine dell'incontro, Simone Inzaghi ha commentato la vittoria sui ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inzaghi Dzeko
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Inzaghi Dzeko Inzaghi Dzeko Anch’io arrabbiavo primo