Hologram Unlocks Localized | Premium Network Performance with the Reliability of Global Redundancy for Cellular IoT Connectivity on a Single eUICC SIM

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) - Announces its next-generation Hyper SIM to include native integrationsleading carriers in the US and Canada andfallback for uninterruptedCHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the leading IoTplatform, today announced the next-generation Hyper SIMfallback. TheSIM enables direct integrationsleading carriers in the US and Canada and the launch offallback to intelligently keep devices connected. The combination of carrier offerings and automatic fallback gives exceptionalfor cutting edge IoT applications and peace of mind ...