Glooko Announces Global Collaboration with Sanofi for SoloStar® Pen Connectivity with New Device SoloSmart®

Glooko Announces
Glooko Announces Global Collaboration with Sanofi for SoloStar® Pen Connectivity with New Device SoloSmart® (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), today announced that they have entered into a partnering agreement with Sanofi to increase their support of people living with diabetes and healthcare professionals, by integrating SoloSmart with the Glooko® platform. SoloSmart is a single piece add-on connected Device intended for use with SoloStar and DoubleStar insulin injection pens which records the insulin dose, date and time of injection and allows for visualization of the data in the Glooko app, that patients can share with healthcare professionals for connected care in diabetes ...
