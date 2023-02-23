Glooko Announces Global Collaboration with Sanofi for SoloStar® Pen Connectivity with New Device SoloSmart® (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), today announced that they have entered into a partnering agreement with Sanofi to increase their support of people living with diabetes and healthcare professionals, by integrating SoloSmart with the Glooko® platform. SoloSmart is a single piece add-on connected Device intended for use with SoloStar and DoubleStar insulin injection pens which records the insulin dose, date and time of injection and allows for visualization of the data in the Glooko app, that patients can share with healthcare professionals for connected care in diabetes ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), today announced that they have entered into a partnering agreement with Sanofi to increase their support of people living with diabetes and healthcare professionals, by integrating SoloSmart with the Glooko® platform. SoloSmart is a single piece add-on connected Device intended for use with SoloStar and DoubleStar insulin injection pens which records the insulin dose, date and time of injection and allows for visualization of the data in the Glooko app, that patients can share with healthcare professionals for connected care in diabetes ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ALL STARS - L’evento Local Page
Glooko Announces Global Collaboration with Sanofi for SoloStar® Pen Connectivity with New Device SoloSmart®PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), today announced that they have entered into a partnering agreement with Sanofi to increase their support of people living with ...
The New Impact Fund Announces the Latest Round of Recipients' New Financial & Social CapitalMINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Impact Fund founded to connect BIPOC, particularly Black entrepreneurs in Twin Cities neighborhoods, with the financial and social capital needed ...
Glooko AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Glooko Announces