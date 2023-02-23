WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyLego Art Hokusai - La Grande Onda RecensioneIl Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition è disponibile ora in tutto il ...LA LIVREA 2023 DI ALFA ROMEO IN F1 22 Proscenic presenta il nuovo aspirapolvere senza fili P12vivo presenta in Europa X90 ProDiablo IV: primo video Dentro al gioco: il mondo di Sanctuarium IVUltime Blog

Gerresheimer 2022 | Profitable growth company boosting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth to double-digit levels

Gerresheimer 2022
Gerresheimer 2022: Profitable growth company boosting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth to double-digit levels (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reports double digit growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022. revenue rose organically by 16.2%, driven by all divisions. adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 10.2%. "In 2022, Gerresheimer has proven that it is a Profitable growth company, accelerating growth across all businesses. We have exceeded our targets, while steering Gerresheimer ...
Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - At today's Capital Markets Day, Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed its ...

